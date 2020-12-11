Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 52,241 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.32.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

