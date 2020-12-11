Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of MIRM opened at $24.93 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

