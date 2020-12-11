Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $939,000 Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE:AGO opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.