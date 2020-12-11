Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of H&E Equipment Services worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.90, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.39. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.