Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $892,000 in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Paul John Balson purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $7,993,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,110 shares of company stock worth $2,436,109 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.