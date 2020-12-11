Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $906,000 in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,268.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $850,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

