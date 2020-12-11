Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,303 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Argo Group International worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO opened at $43.93 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $70.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.