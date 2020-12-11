Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after purchasing an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Palomar by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palomar by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 106,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLMR opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $502,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total transaction of $251,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $3,923,975 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

