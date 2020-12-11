Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $881,000 Investment in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 93,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Realogy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Realogy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Realogy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Realogy by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.