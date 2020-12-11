Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 6,981 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Craig Hallum began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $1,545,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,631 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,924 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PD stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

