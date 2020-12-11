Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 84,782 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 482.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,782 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Akoustis Technologies worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $335.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,602 shares of company stock worth $1,811,688. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

