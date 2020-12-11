Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,523 BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BMC Stock by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.83. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

