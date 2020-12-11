Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,206 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Landec worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 9.6% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

LNDC stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $343.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

