Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT Raised to $5.50 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Chorus Aviation from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $3.28 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

