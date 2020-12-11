Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CBKC opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Christopher & Banks has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corp. is engaged in the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online purchases, and mobile application for women’s apparel and accessories. It offers tops, dresses, skirts, jewelries, scarves and wraps, denim, and other collections. The company was founded by Gil Braun in 1986 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.