Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of CBKC opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Christopher & Banks has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.68.
Christopher & Banks Company Profile
Read More: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.