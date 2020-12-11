Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $380.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $296.64.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock opened at $347.35 on Tuesday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,766,000 after acquiring an additional 123,273 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.