Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.96.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $36.00 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Prudential PLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.