Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 163,364 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

