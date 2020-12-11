Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

NYSE:CLNC opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $991.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Palame purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $28,080,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 623,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 250,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 249,950 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $890,000. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

