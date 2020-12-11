Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,026 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 116.1% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $10,678,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 401.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 69.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 100.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.54.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $476.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total value of $1,181,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,922,311.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,893.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,784 shares of company stock worth $5,118,923 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

