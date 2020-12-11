Colony Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

