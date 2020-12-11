Colony Group LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

