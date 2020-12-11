Colony Group LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,516,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zoetis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,437,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

