Colony Group LLC Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $158.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.