Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.20.

NYSE FDX opened at $290.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

