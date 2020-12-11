Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

NYSE:NKE opened at $137.58 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 909,776 shares of company stock valued at $117,001,637 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

