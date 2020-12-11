Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,857 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after acquiring an additional 917,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

