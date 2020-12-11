Colony Group LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 13.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 68.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 78.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.