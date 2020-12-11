Colony Group LLC Sells 14,268 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,268 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

