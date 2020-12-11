Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.03.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 306,517 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

