Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.48 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $68.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

