Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.