Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.15.

NYSE:STZ opened at $207.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

