Contrasting Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.6% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48% Urstadt Biddle Properties 22.42% 8.26% 2.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 7.88 $7.21 million $1.20 17.93 Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.72 $37.28 million N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Easterly Government Properties.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 202 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

