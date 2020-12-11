Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA opened at $13.77 on Monday. Contura Energy has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $14.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Contura Energy during the first quarter worth $261,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Contura Energy by 281.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Contura Energy by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

