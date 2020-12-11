Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $372.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.10 and its 200-day moving average is $343.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.68.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

