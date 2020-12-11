Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.79 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.07.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.12.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

