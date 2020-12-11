Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.07. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.68.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

