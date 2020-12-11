Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $360.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUP. FBN Securities raised their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.48 and its 200 day moving average is $284.40. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $262,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total value of $2,798,518.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,119,919. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 48.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

