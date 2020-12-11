Credit Suisse Group Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $30.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Shares of LB stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in L Brands by 68.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 142.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 271.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 604,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

