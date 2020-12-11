Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Charter Equity reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $93.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth $121,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

