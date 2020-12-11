Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$2.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.66.

TSE CPG opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -0.48. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

