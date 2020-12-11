Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $19.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEQP. Capital One Financial downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

CEQP opened at $20.22 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.70.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth $1,722,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 34.8% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 191,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

