CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.60.

NYSE CFB opened at $10.08 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.42 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

