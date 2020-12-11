Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,131,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 125.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 86.7% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.33 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.76 and a 200 day moving average of $243.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

