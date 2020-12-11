Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1,228.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

