Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 221.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after buying an additional 154,131 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,995,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,771,000 after buying an additional 82,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $273.98 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.69.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

