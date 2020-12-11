Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 18,420 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson stock opened at $177.68 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

