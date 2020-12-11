Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 21,307 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Mirova increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $224.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.