Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 360,168 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 360,168 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

